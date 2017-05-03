Azerbaijani Armed Forces Main Clinical Hospital hosts scientific and practical conference

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Main Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerrbaijan has started a scientific and practical conference on "The modern approach to human genetics".

Report informs, event was attended by academician of the University of Southern California Vladimir Zelman, academician of the University of Maryland Roald Sagdeev, a member of the Los Angeles University Natalia Pastushenko, a member of the Moscow State University Elena Popova and Azerbaijani specialists.

During the conference, a wide exchange of views took place on various aspects of the problems of the formation of human genetics, determining the areas of cooperation between scientists and specialists in this field, molecular biology, molecular diagnostics, medical genetics, research on gene therapy problems and studying the possibilities of using new technologies in medicine, as well as other issues.