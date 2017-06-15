Azerbaijani Armed Forces conduct tactical and special exercises of combat engineer brigades

Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, tactical and special exercises of combat engineer brigades of the Armed Forces were conducted.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the exercises, the tasks on bringing units into the state of combat readiness, their movement forward to the areas of concentration and deployment on the territory, preparation for the engineering support of offensive operations were completed.

The exercise directors and the Army command highly appreciated the practical training, skills and capabilities of military personnel.