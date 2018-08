Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today Defense Minister of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by National Defense Minister of Turkey Ismet Yilmaz, Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense.

The sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations.

The meeting was held in Baku Expo Center. The minister of Turkey came to Baku to take part in ADEX 2014 exhibition held in this Сenter.