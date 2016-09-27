Azerbaijani and Turkish Defense Ministers discuss expanding military cooperation

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 27, at Baku Expo Center, Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has met with the delegation, led by Turkish Minister of National Defence Fikri Işık, who is on a visit to Baku to attend the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX 2016.

Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Further expansion of cooperation in the fields of military, military-technical and military education as well as joint training of specialists, exchange of experience and other issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.