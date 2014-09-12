Azerbaijani and Turkish Armed Forces to start large-scale military exercises

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ A large-scale military exercises attended by all branches of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as the units of Turkish Armed Forces will be held from September 13 to 20.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Defense, the study of interaction and coordination among all kinds of intelligence agencies, Special Purpose Forces, Air Forces and also air defense troops are considered in the first stage of exercises.

In the second stage, the units and parts of Ground Forces will fulfill the tasks for comprehensive coverage of operations in various condition: they will arrange and conduct the offensive operations in mountainous areas; employ the tactical air landing, raid and front groups.

About 10,000 reservists will be involved in the training camp in order to check the level of implementation of the mobilization tasks of the formations and units during the exercises under the instruction of the Supreme Commander. Practical exercises on how to use weapons and military equipment during the preparation for fighting and exercises on combat shootings and moral-psychological and combat readiness will be implemented.



In the third stage, combat shootings from infantry and tank units, rocket and artillery units, anti-aircraft missiles, combat aircrafts and helicopters and practical rocket launches and bombing will be carried out.

About 30 000 personnel, more than 250 armored vehicles, more than 150 plants of missile and artillery troops, about 20 aircrafts and 15 helicopters of the Air Forces, air defense units and anti-aircraft missile brigades armed with modern air defense complexes will be involved in the exercises.