Azerbaijani and Serbian defense ministers discuss cooperation issues

According to the plan of bilateral cooperation for 2019, a seminar was held between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia at the Military Academy of the Armed Forces.
Report informs citing the Ministry of Defense that during the seminar on the exchange of experience in the compilation and mutual verification of STANAG tests, topics on moderation, piloting, mutual use and comparison of test results were discussed along with the issues of bilateral cooperation between foreign language centers.
