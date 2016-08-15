Azerbaijani and Russian Defense Ministers met

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who is on visit to Baku.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries as well as security issues in the Caspian region were discussed during the meeting.

Z.Hasanov said that Sergei Shoigu's visit is of great importance for military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

'I think that we will have an opportunity to discuss the security situation in the region and Near East. In addition, military and military-technical cooperation program requires some adjustments. I'm sure we will solve these issues', S.Shoigu said.

According to him, the sides will also discuss cooperation issues in the Caspian Sea for joint security affairs: 'I hope that plans and programs, prepared last year, will be implemented fully', Russian minister stressed.

Notably, on August 14, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.