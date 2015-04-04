Azerbaijani Air Forces conducted night exercises - PHOTOS

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Air Forces (IAF) conducted training flights at night in conditions of restricted visibility.Report informs, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense, training flights conducted according to the plan preparation, approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov.

The exercise involved the Su-25 and MiG-29, which performed takeoff and landing tasks, the destruction of conditioned air and ground targets, complex aerobatic and combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

During the nightexercises the pilots performed shooting exercises with the basic methods of using weapons.

During exercises all the tasks and assignments have been successfully completed, combat readiness, combat effectiveness and interaction of personnel are highly appreciated by the Ministry of Defense.