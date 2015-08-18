Azerbaijani Air Forces and Turkey to held joint tactical exercises

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the annual plan of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, joint tactical exercises "TurAz Qartalı - 2015" will take place with the participation of the armed forces of both countries, Report was told in press service of Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the information exercises which will start from August 22 will feature more than 30 aviation facilities of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including the MiG-29 fighter F-16, Su-25 bomber F-4E, military transport aircraft C -130 Herkules, helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, Sikorsky UH-60 rescue Cougar AS532.

During the exercises instructions for planning joint activities of the Air Forces of two countries, studying opportunities for cooperation and coordination of combat, search and rescue activities, including the destruction of ground targets from the air will be worked out.

Exercises will continue till September 18.