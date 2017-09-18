Azerbaijani Air Force military unit opens new residential complex

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities continue for increasing combat readiness and improving social and living conditions of the Air Force staff.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Defence Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and other officials of the Ministry participated in the opening ceremony of a newly built residential complex in the territory of the Air Force military unit located on the frontline zone, got acquainted with the conditions created for the servicemen.

The leadership of the Defence Ministry also reviewed barracks, canteen, classrooms, kitchen, food and goods warehouses, boiling-rooms as well as other service and administrative facilities.

Then, the Defence Minister examined the combat technique of the military unit and set appropriate instructions before the command.