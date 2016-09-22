Azerbaijan will exhibit new defence products at ADEX 2016

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Expo Centre will host II Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2016 on September 27-30.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev said that 216 companies from 34 countries and 25 officials from 19 countries will attend the exhibition": During the exhibition, Azerbaijani pavilion will present national defence complex of the country. Companies belonging to the Ministry will demonstrate their products and samples of ammunition."

According to him, the number of local products at this exhibition increased: "Ministry of Defense Industry, structures and plants operating under the Ministry, as well as the Ministry of Defense and ANAMA agency will take an active part at the exhibition. Demonstration of new products of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence planned as part of the event."

Notably, the exhibition is held at the initiative of the Ministry of Defense Industry with support of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. This year it was visited by the minister, led the heads of military departments of the official delegation consisting of 25 people, representatives of the relevant structures of Turkey, Russia, Israel, Pakistan, Iran and other countries.

For the first time delegations from Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia will take part.

Also draft of the service centre for service and technical inspection of armoured vehicles will be presented for the first time.