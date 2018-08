Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ A conference on the coordination of bilateral military relations between Azerbaijan and the U.S. will be held in Baku on April 7, while a course on "Command and Staff" in Army College will take place in San Antonio (USA) from April 8 to June 10.

Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will attend the events.