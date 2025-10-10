Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to hold bilateral SAT-SAS special exercises

    Military
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 20:01
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye will conduct bilateral SAT-SAS (Underwater Attack and Underwater Defense) special exercises, Zeki Akturk, Spokesperson for Turkish Ministry of National Defense, said during a weekly briefing today, Report informs.

    It was noted that the exercises will take place from October 13 to 17.

    Azərbaycan və Türkiyə SAT-SAS üzrə ikitərəfli xüsusi təlimlər keçirəcək

