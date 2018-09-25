Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 25, within the framework of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX 2018" that is held at the Baku Expo Center, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Mr. Muhsin Dere, the Deputy Minister of National Defense, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The aspects of regional security, the main areas of military relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational and military-medical spheres, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as issues of interest are discussed during the meeting.