Azerbaijan-Turkey 8th High-Level Military Dialog kicks off in Baku

Baku.14 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 14, Azerbaijan-Turkey 8th High-Level Military Dialog Meeting kicks off in Baku.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In the meeting, delegations will review again current status of cooperation of additional working groups on Political-Military, Material-Technical Provision and Defense Industry.

Main activity fields will be discussed in the meeting for execution of challenges ahead.

Discussions within military dialogue will end on December 15.