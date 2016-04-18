​Azerbaijan will present some innovations on defense industry exhibition in Malaysia

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur hosts 15th defense exhibition DSA-2016 (Defense Services Asia).

Report informs, Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Defense Industry Yaver Jamalov also enrolled.

Azerbaijan will present the country's defense industry products as well as some innovations on the exhibition.

In total, the exhibition, which runs until 21 April, is attended by more than 1,200 companies from 66 countries of the world.

Azerbaijan took part in the last DSA exhibition in 2014.