Azerbaijan to participate in Turkey's Mediterranean drills

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan will participate in Turkey's drills to take place in the Mediterranean from September 28 to October 7, Report informs citing the Turkish General Staff.

"The military naval exercise Mavi Balina-2018, organized by Turkey, will be held from September 28 to October 7 in the Eastern Mediterranean where the Navy and the Air Force of the country will participate jointly with NATO, US, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Algeria, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia.

"The purpose of the exercises is to train in actual conditions for anti-submarine defense. Four Turkish frigates, five submarines, two corvettes, a logistical support ship, three planes and six helicopters will participate in the exercises," the report says.