Azerbaijan takes part in International Army Games in Russia

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ The International Army Games have started in Moscow’s suburban Patriot park.

Report informs, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attended the opening ceremony.

Games will be held from 30 July to 13 August at 20 landfills at the same time. This year, unlike previous years, the games are organized in two countries - Russia and Kazakhstan.

The games program includes 23 competitions on the field, air and naval trainings. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, International Army Games will be attemded by 121 teams from 19 countries, including Azerbaijan.