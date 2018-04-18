Azerbaijan strengthens its position in list of countries by military power

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan is ranked 53 out of the 136 countries currently considered for the annual Global Firepower Index.

Report informs referring to Global Firepower Index.

Thus, Azerbaijan has strengthened its position in the ranking compared to last year, when it ranked 59th.

According to the rating, Turkey is among 10 strongest countries in terms of military power, taking the 9th place, Iran ranked 13th, Georgia – 82nd, Armenia – 84th.

The US, Russia and China have topped the rating.