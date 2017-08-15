Azerbaijan's border guards hold exercises in Caspian Sea

© Dsx.gov.az

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Units of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has finalized tactical exercises in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea.

The training was aimed at testing the organization of border search in case of danger for the oil and gas infrastructure, as well as at detection and neutralization of terrorist and subversive groups.

The main purpose of the tactical exercise was to organize protection of oil and gas fields, subsea pipelines, and increase of the combat training of SBS’s units during combat operations, as well as to improve practical skills on conducting the border search in the dark and in poor weather conditions, and firing from rocket-artillery complexes. The exercise was conducted in three stages over ten tactical episodes, the SBS told Trend on October 10.

The exercise included successful and accurate firing practice at targets in the light and dark by coast guard ships and helicopters of SBS’s Aviation unit, destruction of enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicle, as well as elimination of a boat-offender. The training also encompassed detection of underwater subversive groups of imaginary enemy and conventional terrorist groups that settled on the shore in the dark.

Moreover, border guards carried out joint search operations, and worked out a warning shot to stop a violator ship. They also implemented exercises to land rapid response team from helicopter to the ship, to remove a terrorist group on a ship, to search a ship with the help of trained dogs and special search tools, and to detect the components of mass destruction weapons and various drugs.

The units met all tasks fully, while the staff has demonstrated exemplary discipline and high combat readiness.

Head of SBS, commander of border troops, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev congratulated the staff on the successful completion of the exercise. Instructions were given on improving border security in the Caspian Sea and increasing the professionalism of the personnel.