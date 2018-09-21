Azerbaijan, Russia mull issues of military cooperation

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 21, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to our country, Mikhail Bocharnikov, Report informs citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The Defense Minister, congratulating the Ambassador on the beginning of diplomatic activity in our country, wished him success in the sphere of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

The Minister of Defense stressed that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, like in many areas, are successfully developing in the military, military-technical spheres and in the field of military education. Colonel-General Z. Hasanov, noting that Azerbaijani-Russian relations have a rich history, expressed confidence that they will continue to develop successfully.

The diplomat, expressing satisfaction with the beginning of his activity in our country as Ambassador, assured that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-Russian relations, in particular, cooperation in the military sphere.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the military-political situation in the region, the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other issues of mutual interest.