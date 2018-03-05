Azerbaijan purchased modern combat equipment and weapons - REPORT

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last year, Azerbaijani army has purchased modern military equipment from various domestic industries and foreign countries, as well as other military products, as well as the repair and upgrading of military equipment were carried out.

Report informs, says the 2017 report of the Cabinet of Ministers. The document stated that long-standing, non-use, non-usable weapons, combat vehicles and other military vehicles were replaced with new ones. The work on the purchase of modern weapons and advanced technical equipment is being continued to further strengthen the army arsenal.

The report says that 15 percent of the state budget were directed to defense spending last year, which is 429 million AZN or 19.6 percent more than in 2016, while in budget expenditures it is 2.6 percent more than in 2016.

Notably, the report of Cabinet of Ministers was submitted to Milli Majlis. The document will be discussed at plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament, March 16.