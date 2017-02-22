Last year Azerbaijan purchased from Belarus weapons of $170 mln

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, Azerbaijan has purchased weapons and ammunition from Belarus of $170 mln.

Report informs, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) survey on global military spending says.

The survey reports, Baku is one of the major customers of Belarus for weapons. China is leading the list. Yemen, Iraq and Angola are also among customers.

Belarus was 18th biggest exporter of weapons in 2016 with $625 mln total volume.

Helicopters, air defense systems, anti-tank equipment, missiles and artillery are among major export products.