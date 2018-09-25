Azerbaijan plans to start production of new UAV

© Report/Elchin Murad

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to start production of a new unmanned aerial vehicle Pegasus 120. Report informs that the model of the UAV was showcased at the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2018, which opened in Baku today.

The drones are expected to be produced in Azerbaijan at the Azad Systems plant jointly with the Israeli company Aeronautics.

Pegasus 120 is a quadcopter intended for transportation of logistic cargoes of military or civil purpose. It can lift cargo up to 75 kg, transport it for distances up to 40 km and can fly at full load up to 45 minutes.