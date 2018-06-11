 Top
    Azerbaijan participates in Eurosatory 2018 military exhibition in Paris

    Exhibition will last five days© Twitter

    Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/  International Defense and Security Exhibition - Eurosatory 2018 has started in Paris, France.

    Report informs, Azerbaijan is represented by the delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov and Defense Industry Minister Yaver Jamalov.

    About 270 products manufactured and produced at the enterprises of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan (MSN) are presented at the exhibition.

    During the visit, Minister Yavar Jamalov is expected to hold meetings within the framework of military-technical cooperation.

    More than 1,700 companies from 63 countries are expected to attend Eurosatory 2018.

    The exhibition will last five days.

