Azerbaijan-Pakistan Working Group Level Meeting on military cooperation ended, protocol signed

© Report

Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The 8th Working Group Level Meeting between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Joint Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ended in Baku on January 18.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

During the meeting, the sides have discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, regional security issues, the strengthening of friendly ties between the armies of the two states, including joint events in 2018.

At the end of the meeting, the protocol was signed.