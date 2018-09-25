Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull prospects of military cooperation

© mod.gov.az

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 25, within the framework of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX 2018" that is held at the Baku Expo Center, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the delegation led by Lieutenant-General Malik Zafar Igbal, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the sides have discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, regional security issues, the strengthening of friendly ties between the armies of the two states, including joint events.