 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ warships depart for Iran - VIDEO

    The visit will last until October 7© Mod.gov.az

    Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3.

    Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    Within the framework of the visit, which will last until October 7, Azerbaijani navy personnel plan to hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi