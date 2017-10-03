Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ warships depart for Iran - VIDEO

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Iran, the G-122 and G-124 patrol ships of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces departed for Iran on a friendly visit on October 3.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Within the framework of the visit, which will last until October 7, Azerbaijani navy personnel plan to hold a meeting with Iran's naval command in the Caspian Sea zone, visit the naval base in Enzeli and participate in a number of other events.