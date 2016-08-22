Azerbaijan Naval Forces began command and staff exercise

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and in accordance with the approved plan of combat readiness Naval Forces started command and staff exercises on August 22. Report was told in the press service of Defence ministry.

Defence Ministry's leadership visited the base of the Naval Forces and has paid tribute to national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, laid a wreath at the monument in front of the headquarters of a military unit.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the base for the stationing of warships of the Navy, inspected the level of combat readiness of ships and military personnel.

Acting Commander of the Naval Forces Captain 1st rank Hijran Rustamzade reported on the decision to bring in a state of full combat readiness of forces and means.

Defense Minister visited the command post, where he was informed about the readiness of ships participating in the exercise, the operational situation in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and the management of Naval Forces.

The main purpose of the exercise, which involved forces and means of the Navy, the Air Force and the Missile Forces and Artillery, is a planning of joint actions for the protection of energy infrastructure in the operational zone of the Caspian Sea.

The exercise consisting of several phases will end on August 25.