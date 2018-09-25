Azerbaijan manufactures new sniper rifle called 'Vashag' PHOTOS

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has produced a new sniper rifle 'Vashag', which meets all modern standards.

Report informs that the weight of a sniper rifle measuring 8.6x70 mm is 6.5 kg.

Although the shooting range and tactical indicator of the weapon makes 1200 meters, it can reach 1500 meters. Designed for a single shot the sniper rifle provides high accuracy of target destruction. It can hit a 30-centimeter target precisely from 1500 meters.

The weapon was first showcased at the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX-2018.

The weapon is made for special forces. Compared with previous analogues, the gun barrel is shortened, the weight is reduced. In the near future, after testing, the weapons will be included in the armament of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.