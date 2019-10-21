Alliance official: Azerbaijan is one of the very active NATO partner countries

Azerbaijan is one of the very active NATO partner countries," Rear Admiral Bulent Turan, Head of Partnerships Directorate at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) said in his interview to the website of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

According to him, Azerbaijan is amongst the most active and constructive partners: " Azerbaijan just turned out 25th anniversary of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. Therefore, it is exactly quarter century. It is a long time. In addition, I have observed that Azerbaijan is amongst most active partner countries. We have monitored Azerbaijan in NATO led operations by contributing troops. Moreover, Azerbaijan is very actively contributing skilled personnel to several NATO posts. In addition, we have seen that there are OCC Forces, which we called some sort of evaluation level – OCC qualified, so for this respect I think Azerbaijan and NATO relations are very important and Azerbaijan is a paramount partner country for NATO.”