Azerbaijan, Iran mull prospects of military cooperation

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri is on an official visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov. On January 16, a meeting of delegations of both countries was held at the Ministry of Defense.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs), where they laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the heroic sons of the Motherland, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Then an official welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The guest passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were played. Lieutenant General M. Bagheri has signed the "Book of Honor" following the protocol.

The parties held a one-on-one meeting that was continued in an expanded format.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov has greeted the guests and once again expressed his condolences over the tragedy occurred due to the crash of the aircraft belonging to Iranian Armed Forces.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov, assessing the visit of Lieutenant General M. Bagheri to Azerbaijan as a high indicator of friendly relations between our countries, emphasized the merits of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and head of state Ilham Aliyev in establishing and strengthening mutual trust in these relations.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov, speaking about the military-political situation in the region, brought to the attention of the guest that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to remain a serious threat to stability in the region. The minister also expressed gratitude to the Iranian side for its efforts aimed at resolving the conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Lieutenant General M. Bagheri noting that religious, historical, cultural ties between our states are based on the kind and friendly traditions, stated that as in many other areas, there is also a wide potential for cooperation between the two countries in the military sphere. He added that Iran supports the territorial integrity and just position of our country in resolving the conflict, and at the same time will provide comprehensive support to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides held a broad exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-medical and military-educational spheres, countering terrorism, regional security, organizing mutual visits of expert groups, as well as on the other issues of common interest.

Following the meeting, the protocol was signed.