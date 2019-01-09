Azerbaijan, Iran discuss combat against international terrorism

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The delegations of Iran and Azerbaijan met under the leadership of chief of the Azerbaijan State Border Service, colonel-general Elchin Guliyev and Iranian border commander, brigadier general Qassem Rezaei.

Report informs citing the press service for the Border Service that the generals of the two countries met in Iranian Bilasuvar.

The sides discussed issues of ensuring border security, the fight against international terrorism, the organization of reliable border control, the challenges facing the border guards in the fight against cross-border crimes and other threats, stressed the importance of developing mutual coordination and cooperation.

In addition, the parties stressed the importance of switching to the 24-hour working mode at Astara and Bilasuvar state border crossing points, carrying out activities at the Astara railway line, as well as taking measures by both countries to build a new automobile bridge and pedestrian crossing over the river Astara.

An agreement on the continuation of work carried out for the purpose of exchanging information in the field of border protection, organizing joint events, etc. was signed during the event.