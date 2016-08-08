Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX-2016 to be held in Baku next month

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ A grand demonstration of modern weaponry and technology, a show of the force and power of the national defence - the 2nd Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition, ADEX 2016, will be held from 27th to 30th September at Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

The exhibition will provide a good opportunity to present the latest and unique developments of the defence industry to the professional community, and to exchange experiences. ADEX is also a unique dialogue platform for representatives of the defence authorities of various countries, inventors and experts. The exhibition is visited by tens of official delegations from near-and far-abroad countries. The most important aspect of the exhibition is support provided by the Azerbaijani leadership. In his appeal to the participants of ADEX 2014, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said: “- I believe that the fruitful meetings and business negotiations that will be held at this exhibition will contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation and will play a key role in turning the market of existing modern technologies into the arena of fair competition.”

The initiator and organizer of the exhibition is the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan Republic. The exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Caspian Event Organisers (CEO) is among the organizers of the ADEX exhibition.

The enormous interest manifested in the ADEX 2014 exhibition on the part of international delegations and companies once again confirms the high role and significance of Azerbaijan as an important strategic partner and as a symbol of trusting relationships in the region. At the request of the exhibitors in 2016, the organizers extended the work of the exhibition up to 4 days. To date, more than 150 companies have confirmed their participation in ADEX 2016. Israel, China, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and France booked their exhibition area under the national stands. Among the companies to confirm their participation in the exhibition in 2016, are such companies as Aselsan, CETC, Damen, MBDA, Norinco, IAI, Roketsan, Rosoboronexport, Thales and others. The registration sponsor of Exhibition is the Undersecretary for Turkish Defense Industries.

Also, the organizers of the exhibition have received many requests from companies for participation on behalf of the world's manufacturers, who did not participate in the previous exhibition. Media representatives are greatly interested in the exhibition. The media support to the exhibition is provided by leading specialized magazines, websites and news agencies. General information partner is IHS Jane's Defence Weekly (UK), Official Online Show Daily is Army Recognition (Belgium).The media partner is the magazine Azeri Defence (Azerbaijan).

The domestic defence industry will be represented by a national pavilion of Azerbaijan, where the enterprises of the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan will demonstrate different kinds of defence products and special-purpose weapons and ammunition.

In general, the demonstration of the achievements in the following areas is planned at the exhibition: air defence systems and facilities, equipment and armament of the Land Forces and the Air Forces, military aviation arms, property and special-purpose funds, information technologies, space technologies, administrative and technical support of the army.

A distinctive feature of this exhibition project is a full-scale demonstration in the framework of a unified concept of a rescue, protection and defence means, security technology systems, industrial and transportation security, protection of information and communication, a wide range of modern fire safety.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a comprehensive business program: seminars, presentations and numerous bilateral meetings with heads of industry ministries, manufacturers and customers. Thus, the exhibition will be an excellent platform to showcase the latest weapons and for the conclusion of new agreements in the field of international military-technical cooperation.