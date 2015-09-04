 Top
    Azerbaijan and Great Britain discussed military cooperation

    Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov to visit Great Britain

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan`s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov has today met with British Ambassador to the country Irfan Siddiq, Report informs.

    The sides discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as exchanged views over military and political situation in the region, military cooperation between the two countries and regional security.

    They also discussed issues related to Minister Zakir Hasanov`s upcoming visit to Great Britain.

