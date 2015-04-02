 Top
    Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey hold trilateral meeting of defense ministers

    They exchanged views on regional security issues

    Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Georgian Defense Minister Mindia Canelidze and Turkish National Defense Minister Ismet Yilmaz held a trilateral meeting in Tiblisi.

    Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    The ministers considered the activities of joint cooperation in the field of defense, exchanged views on regional security issues and discussed the provision of peace, stability and economic development, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

