Azerbaijan Defense Ministry issues statement on joint operational-tactical exercises

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the opinions about the joint operational-tactical exercises being held with the participation of complete staff of Naval Army, units of Air Force and Air Defense Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and State Border Service interpreted as an respond to the trainings held by Armenia in the occupied territory - Nagorno-Karabakh.

The head of the press service of the ministry, Vagif Darhali told to Report that the sayings about the trainings are not true.

He noted that the exercises are held according to the plan: "Of course, these operations cannot be prepared in one day. As it was stated yesterday, the exercises are carried out according to the approved operational readiness plan."

On November 13, the joint operational-tactical exercises led by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov and his First Deputy, the Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Najmaddin Sadıkov started to be held with the participation of complete staff of Naval Army, units of Air Force and Air Defense Forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and State Border Service.