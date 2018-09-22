Azerbaijan Defense Ministry expresses condolences to the Iranian side

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Major General Amir Khatami, Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry.

The letter says: "I am deeply shocked by the news about the death and injury of military servicemen and civilians as a result of a treacherous terrorist act committed during the military parade on the occasion of the beginning of the "Sacred Defense Week" held in the city of Ahwaz, Khuzestan province.

We are enraged by this terrible event and strongly condemn terrorism.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded".