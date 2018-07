© mod.gov.az

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 10, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the final stage of the "Efes-2018" international exercises held in Izmir.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Azerbaijani delegation and other high-ranking observers visited the Exercises Management Center created at the "Doğanbey" training ground.