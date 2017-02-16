Azerbaijani Defence Minister met with Head of Russian General Staff

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defence Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with delegation headed by the First Deputy Minister of Defence of Russian Federation, Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, General Valeriy Gerasimov.

Report was informed in press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Greeting visitors, Minister of Defence noted that cooperation between two countries has been built on friendly relations and mutual trust, and that these relations continuously develop.

Touching upon military and political situation in the region, Colonel General Z.Hasanov told that Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is main threat to regional stability and noted importance of its resolution within international legal norms.

Stressing that Russia is an important partner of Azerbaijan, General V. Gerasimov noted that organization and conduction of mutual meetings of high level military officials is necessary for expansion of bilateral ties, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

The sides discussed current status of military cooperation, development perspectives of cooperation in military-technical, military education and military medicine fields and exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.