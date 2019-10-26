Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with NATO's Deputy Secretary General

As part of the visit to Brussels the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with NATO's Deputy Secretary General Mr. Mircea Geoana on October 25, Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The parties held an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as regional security issues. Geoana expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s contribution to the NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and Europe’s energy security, and praised Azerbaijan’s activity in developing cooperation in the field of military education and the Interoperability Platform.

Azerbaijan Defense Minister expressed gratitude for the NATO’s support to the territorial integrity of our country.