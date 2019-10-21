 Top

Azerbaijan Defense Minister holds several meetings in China

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the People’s Republic of China, attended the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Within the scope of the visit, the Minister of Defense has also met with representatives of "Poly Technologies" and "CETC International" Companies that are part of the Chinese defense industry.

During the meetings, issues of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and China were discussed.

