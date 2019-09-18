 Top

Azerbaijan Defense Minister has been reported on the progress of exercises - VIDEO

Commanders of types of troops, commanders of army corps and relevant officials have reported on the progress of the exercises to the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who leads the Large-Scale Operational-Tactical Exercises, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

After hearing reports on decisions made in regard to the organization of activities during the conduct of combined-arms operations, relevant tasks on troops control were assigned.

