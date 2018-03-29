Azerbaijan Defence Minister meets with his Turkish counterpart

© Mod.gov.az

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Ankara, has met with the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Nurettin Canikli on March 29.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

At the one-on-one meeting of Defense Ministers, which continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations, it was emphasized that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey is carried out both bilaterally and within the framework of NATO programs. It was also stressed that the Azerbaijani-Turkish strategic partnership built on friendly and fraternal relations is constantly developing.

During the meeting, the issues of regional security, the main directions of military relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey, development of cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, military-medical spheres, joint military exercises, the organization of mutual visits of expert groups, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.