    Azerbaijan awards Head of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces with military medal

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received General Hulusi Akar

    Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received the Chief of General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces, General Hulusi Akar.

    Report informs, Z.Hasanov presented the Medal "For merits in military cooperation" to Hulusi Akar for services in the development of military cooperation between the two countries.

    "This medal I will wear on my chest as a sign of the Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship and brotherhood", said Hulusi Akar.

    He wished success to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

    The sides discussed issues of military cooperation between the two countries.

