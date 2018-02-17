Azerbaijan Army will hold events over Khojaly genocide anniversary

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov a number of events will be held in the Azerbaijan Army on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It is planned to hold roundtables, conferences, meetings and special classes, including the organization of exhibitions of books and paintings on the occasion of the anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in the Combined-Arms Army, formations, military units and special military educational institutions, as well as demonstration of documentary films and performances dedicated to the tragedy with the participation of creative cultural groups of the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov, house of officers of the Ganja garrison.

During the events, meetings of families of victims and witnesses of the events with the military personnel of military units will be organized. The monuments erected in memory of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for freedom, independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland will also be visited.

In addition, the military personnel will visit monuments erected in memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide in the Khatai district in Baku, the Goranboy district and Agdjakend village, as well as in other cities and regions of the country.

On February 26 at 17.00, all formations, military units, organizations and special military educational institutions of the Ministry of Defense will observe a minute of silence to honor the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide.