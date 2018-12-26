 Top
    Azerbaijan Army Corps conducts live-fire exercises at nighttime - VIDEO

    Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ According to the combat training plan for 2018 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Army Corps conducted live-fire exercises at the combined-arms range at nighttime, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    According to the exercise scenario, the motorized rifle, artillery, armored and engineer units involved in the exercises conducted combat firing.

