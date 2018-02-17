Azerbaijan and United Kingdom ink plan of military cooperation

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ Staff negotiations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdomt Defense Ministries took place in London.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The current state and prospective areas of cooperation in the defense sphere between the two countries and issues of cooperation in the field of education, as well as regional security aspects were considered and discussed during the event.

"Military Cooperation Plan for 2018/2019 fiscal year between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom" was signed at the of the event.