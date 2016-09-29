Azerbaijan and Ukraine mull joint production of anti-tank weapons

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine and Azerbaijan mull the possibility of establishing a joint production of anti-tank missiles (ATGM) in Azerbaijani enterprises.

Report informs referring to the press service of "Ukrspecexport", which is part of the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" Ukrainian state-owned company, the issue discussed during the negotiations between Director General of company Pavel Bukin and Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Tofig Rafiyev at the international exhibition ADEX 2016.

"During the meeting with the delegation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, headed by Deputy Defense Minister Fuad Mammadov, the sides discussed issues of supply of specialized equipment for maintenance and repair of armored vehicles by Ukrainian enterprises, the possibility of upgrading the anti-missile system " Sturm-C " and status of implementation of existing contracts, and promising areas of cooperation", stated in the press-service.

Ukraine in the framework of its participation in the arms exhibition ADEX (Azerbaijan) introduced a new combat unit "Taipan", technical specifications of which meet the highest Western standards. Combat unit mounted on armored AZCAN, representing the joint development of Azerbaijan and Canada.

2nd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2016 is held in Baku Expo Centre from 27 to 30 September.