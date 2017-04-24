Azerbaijan and Ukraine discuss issues of intensifying military cooperation

© Report.az

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ The issues of activation of cooperation in military sphere were discussed between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Report informs referring to the National Security and Defense Service of Ukraine (NSDC), First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleg Gladkovsky has visited Azerbaijan and discussed the issues with First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyubov.

"Azerbaijan is an important and promising partner of Ukraine in the field of military-technical cooperation and I am confident that the potential of our countries in the field of military-technical cooperation allows us to strengthen existing cooperation and work towards its development and prospects, especially in the field of aircraft construction," Gladkovsky said.

He added that countries have considerable experience in developing joint defense developments for domestic consumers and foreign markets.